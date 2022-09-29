Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.