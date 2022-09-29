Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

