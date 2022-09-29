Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Expands By 100.0%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

