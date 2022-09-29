Veriti Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $678.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

