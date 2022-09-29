Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.