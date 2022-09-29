Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

