Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,671 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

