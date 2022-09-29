Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,303 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

