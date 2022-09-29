Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 5.1 %

WDAY opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

