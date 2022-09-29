Ellevest Inc. Trims Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

