Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Mosaic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mosaic by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

