Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 177,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

