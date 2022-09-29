Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

