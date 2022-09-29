Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

NYSE V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $206.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

