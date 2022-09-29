Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE DBD opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.03. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.96 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

