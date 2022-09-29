Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 82 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 81,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,560,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.94 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $480.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.22.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

