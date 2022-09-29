QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $654,008.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,040 shares of company stock valued at $14,795,298 in the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

