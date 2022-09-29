Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $183.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

