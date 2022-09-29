ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

ARYE opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the second quarter worth $755,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

