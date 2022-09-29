Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Ross Stores stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

