Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

