McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.1% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.