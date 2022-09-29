Amarillo National Bank Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.87 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.