iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,497 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGLB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

