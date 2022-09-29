Allworth Financial LP Sells 17,621 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.