Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $186,000 Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 43.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

