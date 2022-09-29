Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after buying an additional 493,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,407,000 after buying an additional 558,682 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.68. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

