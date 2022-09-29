Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

