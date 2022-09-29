Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.9 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $434.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

