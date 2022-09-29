Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 793 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

