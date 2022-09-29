Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,326 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE BKI opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.