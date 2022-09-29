Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $2,169.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,103.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,634.34 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

