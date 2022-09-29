Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $493.81 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.66 and its 200-day moving average is $462.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

