Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $187.68 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $204.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

