Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $315.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

