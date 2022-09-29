Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

