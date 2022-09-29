Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.31. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

