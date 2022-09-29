BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 7,805 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 338,370 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

