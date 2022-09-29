BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 7,805 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.44.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
Read More
