Mahesh V. Patel Purchases 100,000 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lipocine stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.49. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

