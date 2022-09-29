Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 100,000 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,481,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,994.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Astrotech Co. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

