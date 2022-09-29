Insider Buying: Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,538,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,883,462.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 36,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,085.05.

On Thursday, August 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,061.85.

On Friday, August 12th, Sime Armoyan purchased 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,021,500.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$344.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$5.33.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOT.UN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

