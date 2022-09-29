Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $265,494,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

