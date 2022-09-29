Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

TT stock opened at $149.44 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.