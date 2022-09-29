Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

