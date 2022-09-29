Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

