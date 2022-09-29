Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) COO Purchases $49,963.32 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $210,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $3,754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 112.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

