Patricia L. Gibson Acquires 5,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,562,000 after buying an additional 2,433,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,326,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.