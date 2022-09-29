Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $55,371.44 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,130,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

