Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Insider Purchases $60,900.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) insider Gwen E. Weld purchased 30,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NAUT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $265.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 309,274 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 257,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

