Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.

Shares of ACHR opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

