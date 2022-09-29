Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 92,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,287,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.